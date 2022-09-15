Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Mr. Harrigan's Phone.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror movie Thursday featuring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, which appears in the collection If It Bleeds.

The film follows Craig (Martell), a teenager who befriends Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland), a wealthy retiree. After Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig discovers that he can seemingly communicate with his friend from beyond the grave.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Joe Tippett also star.

King called the Netflix adaptation "nothing short of brilliant" in a tweet in August.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone premieres Oct. 5.