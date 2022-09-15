'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
UPI News Service, 09/15/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Mr. Harrigan's Phone.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror movie Thursday featuring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone is based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, which appears in the collection If It Bleeds.
The film follows Craig (Martell), a teenager who befriends Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland), a wealthy retiree. After Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig discovers that he can seemingly communicate with his friend from beyond the grave.
