Former Full House co-stars Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure will reunite on a new holiday movie.

Barber will star in the Great American Family holiday film Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, produced by Bure.

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane is based on the Sheila Roberts novel. Barber plays Ivy Donaldson, a woman separated from her husband, Rob (Dan Payne), and raising her daughter in the town of Icicle Falls.

The film sees Ivy (Barber) struggle with the recent transitions in her life and the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, a former TV star known as the "Christmas Maven."

"When obstacles reach a crescendo for Ivy, a series of comical and mysterious events bring neighbors of Icicle Falls, including Ivy's entire family, together in a masterstroke of perfection only the 'Christmas Maven' herself could appreciate," an official description reads.

Barber and Bure played Kimmy Gibbler and D.J. Tanner on Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995 on ABC, and the sequel series Fuller House, which had a five-season run on Netflix.

"It brings me great joy to bring you the incredibly talented and funny Andrea Barber. Having a 30-year bestie friendship both on and off camera has allowed me to find the perfect project to introduce the Christmas genre audience to her brilliant comedic skills, her heartwarming authenticity and vulnerability that is a rare gem today," Bure said in a statement. "Just as I have, audiences will fall in love with Andrea's warmth and relatability, and chuckle along with her all the way down Candy Cane Lane."

Great American Family said the film will premiere this holiday season as part of its Christmas programming.