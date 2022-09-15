The Screamfest horror film festival announced their first wave of titles on Thursday. The 22nd annual festival takes place Oct. 9 - 20 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Blumhouse's Run Sweetheart Run starring Ella Balinska, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Pilou Asbaek closes the festival on Oct. 20. The cast and filmmakers will attend a Q&A after the screening.

The documentary Living with Chucky, chronicling the Child's Play franchise, is also in the slate. Fast and the Furious star Sung Kang directs Shaky Shivers.

Slayers, starring Thomas Jane, Abigail Breslin and Malin Akerman, makes its world premiere at Screamfest. The Screamfest slate represents films from the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Belgium, Spain, the U.K. and the Netherlands.

The rest of the feature film lineup includes Deer Camp, Do Not Disturb, The Domestic, Employee of the Month, Everyone Will Burn, Follow Her, KillHer, The Loneliest Boy in the World, The Revelation and Swallowed.

UPI will be covering Screamfest and reviewing films in October.