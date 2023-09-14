Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith series is coming to Prime Video in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Studios said in a press release Thursday that the new series will premiere in early 2024.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a reimagining of the 2005 film, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who learn they are competing assassins who have been assigned to kill each other.

In the series adaptation, Glover and Erskine play John and Jane Smith, two strangers who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners -- in espionage and in marriage.

"Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option," an official synopsis reads.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is co-created by Glover and Francesca Sloane, who also serve as executive producers.

Glover is an actor and rapper known for creating and starring on the FX series Atlanta, while Erskine is an actress who co-created and starred on the Hulu series Pen15.