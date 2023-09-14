The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is based on a short story from the Roald Dahl collection The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More. The adaptation is written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson.
The film follows "a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling," according to an official synopsis.
