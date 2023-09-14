Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating five years of marriage.

Bieber, a singer, and Hailey Bieber, a model, marked their fifth wedding anniversary Wednesday by sharing tributes to each other on Instagram.

Bieber posted a slideshow of photos featuring moments from his relationship with Hailey.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being," he captioned the post. "HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Hailey Bieber also posted photos on her account.

"5," she wrote. "I love you."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in September 2018.

Hailey Bieber discussed her relationship with Justin in the September 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar, saying they have both put in the work to make their marriage successful.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," the model said. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."

"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she added. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."