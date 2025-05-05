Prime Video is previewing the upcoming teen action-drama series Motorheads, starring Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer, released Monday, shows Melissa Collazo's character pleading with her brother, portrayed by Michael Cimino, to "give this town a chance."

"Why?" he asks.

"Because maybe then we'll finally know more about Dad," she responds.

Their dad raced cars, and the trailer shows the duo trying to refurbish one of them.

"Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that's now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school," an official synopsis reads.

The series also stars Nathalie Kelley, Uriah Shelton, Nicolas Cantu, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Mia Healey, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer and Johnna Dias-Watson, and arrives on the streamer May 20.