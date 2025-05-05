The 2025 Met Gala is set for Monday, May 5, in New York City.
The fundraiser generates some eight-figures each year for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The gala is considered an iconic fashion event, with celebrities from TV, film, music, the fashion world and more walking the red carpet.
Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Ego Nwodim will host the Met Gala livestream, which begins at 6 p.m. EDT on YouTube.
The 2025 dress code is "Tailored to You," a nod to this year's spring exhibition at the Costume Institute, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The exhibit explores Black dandy style from the 18th century to the modern day.
How to watch
Participants
