A24 is teasing Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest, a new crime thriller starring Denzel Washington.

"There's more to life than just making money," Washington's character says as the teaser, released Monday, begins. "There's integrity, there's what you stand for, it's what you actually believe in."

The film marks the fifth time that Lee and Washington have collaborated on a feature.

They previously worked together on the Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game and Inside Man, which arrived in 1990, 1992, 1998 and 2007, respectively.

"When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the 'best ears in the business,' is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma," an official synopsis reads.

The film is a "reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's crime thriller Hight and Low," the synopsis continues.

Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky also star in the movie, which arrives Aug. 22.