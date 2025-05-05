Pratt will portray a "tough as nails wife" who demands a happy home, while Punkie Johnson will star as restaurant manager Shawnita. Reagan Gomez will play a bookish woman with a "spicy new love interest" and Tammy Townsend is an entrepreneur.
Other guest stars this season include Phylicia Rashad, Raquel Robinson and Karrueche Tran, a press release states.
