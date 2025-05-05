Kyla Pratt and three others are joining Season 7 of Lena Waithe's The Chi, which arrives May 18.

Pratt will portray a "tough as nails wife" who demands a happy home, while Punkie Johnson will star as restaurant manager Shawnita. Reagan Gomez will play a bookish woman with a "spicy new love interest" and Tammy Townsend is an entrepreneur.

Other guest stars this season include Phylicia Rashad, Raquel Robinson and Karrueche Tran, a press release states.

The series stars Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker and Luke James.

The Chi follows several residents of the South Side of Chicago. A Season 7 trailer shows Alicia (Whitfield) and other women attempting to protect their city.

Season 7 arrives on air May 18, but Paramount+ subscribers who also have Showtime can access it on May 16.