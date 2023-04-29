Country music star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh straight week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Metallica's 72 Seasons, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 4 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Luke Combs' Gettin' Old at No. 6, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 8, Swift's Lover at No. 9 and Melanie Martinez's Portals at No. 10.