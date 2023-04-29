Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917-- Musician Toots Thielemans, born Jean-Baptiste Frederic Isidor, Baron Thielemans, in 1922-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 90)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 89)-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 87)-- Financier\/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 76)-- Long-distance runner\/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 76)-- Golfer\/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 76)-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 71)-- Comedian\/actor\/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Leslie Jordan in 1955-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 68)-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 66)-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 65)-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 53)-- Rapper Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 53)-- Tennis doubles specialist Bob Bryan in 1978 (age 45)-- Tennis doubles specialist Mike Bryan in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 27)-- U.S. women's national soccer team member Mallory Pugh in 1998 (age 25)-- Actor Ella Hunt in 1998 (age 25)-- Actor Xochitl Gomez in 2006 (age 17)