HBO has announced plans to air a documentary called Love to Love You, Donna Summer on May 20.

The network is billing the film as "an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice becoming the defining soundtrack of an era."

The documentary, which had its international premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and its domestic premiere at SXSW, includes archival interviews with and home-video footage of the Queen of Disco herself, as well as new remarks from close family members, friends and colleagues.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died of lung cancer at the age of 63 in 2012. She is known for his songs "Last Dance," "MacArthur Park," "Heaven Knows," "Hot Stuff," "Bad Girls" and "On the Radio."