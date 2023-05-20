Country star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 10th straight week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Ed Sheeran 's Minus, followed by Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are LE SSERAFIM's Unforgiven at No. 6, Swift's Lover at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 8, Luke Combs' Gettin' Old at No. 9 and Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 10.