AuliÊ»i Cravalho, who voiced the titular heroine in the 2016 animated blockbuster Moana, said she will not reprise her role in the upcoming live-action remake.

Her cartoon co-star Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed he would return as Maui for the new version of the movie musical.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," Cravalho said in an Instagram video Friday.

"In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role," she added. "it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

She will, however, serve as an executive producer on the film.

"I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength," she said.

"I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that helped inspire her story."

Cravalho's upcoming credits include the animated series Hailey's On It! and the film Mean Girls: The Musical.