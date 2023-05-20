Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799-- English philosopher\/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851-- Actor James Stewart in 1908-- Israeli leader Moshe Dayan in 1915-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 87)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 83)-- Singer\/songwriter Joe Cocker in 1944-- Singer\/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 77)-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 64)-- Musician Israel Kamakawiwo\u02bbole in 1959-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 63)-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 58)-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 55)-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 52)-- Rapper Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 51)-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 46)-- Singer Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 31)