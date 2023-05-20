Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759

-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768

-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799

-- English philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806

-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851

-- Actor James Stewart in 1908

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Israeli leader Moshe Dayan in 1915

-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919

-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 87)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940

-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer/songwriter Joe Cocker in 1944

-- Singer/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 77)

-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 64)

-- Musician Israel KamakawiwoÊ»ole in 1959

-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 63)

-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 55)

-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 31)