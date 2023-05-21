Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527-- English poet and satirist Alexander Pope in 1688-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799-- French painter Henri Rousseau in 1844-- French diplomat\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leon Bourgeois in 1851-- Architect Marcel Breuer in 1902-- Composer and barrelhouse piano player Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904-- Singer Dennis Day in 1916-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 82)-- Singer Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 82)-- Former U.S. Sen.\/comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 72)-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 71)-- Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 57)-- Rapper The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972-- TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 50)-- Singer Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 43)-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 29)-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 16)