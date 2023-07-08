Country star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Young Thug's Business is Business at No. 2, followed by Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 3, Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 4 and Gunna's A Gift and a Curse at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry at No. 6, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, SZA's SOS at No. 8, Swift's Lover at No. 9 and ATEEZ's The World Ep. 2: Outlaw at No. 10.