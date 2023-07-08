Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Italian Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi in 1593-- Inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838-- Musician Billy Eckstine in 1914-- Chemist John Pemberton, inventor of Coca-Cola, in 1936-- German dirigible inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838-- Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller in 1839-- Former U.S. Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in 1908-- Actor Marty Feldman in 1934-- Actor Jeffrey Tambor in 1944 (age 79)-- Ballet dancer Cynthia Gregory in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Kim Darby in 1947 (age 76)-- Musician\/children's singer Raffi Cavoukian in 1948 (age 75)-- Chef Wolfgang Puck in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Anjelica Huston in 1951 (age 72)-- Writer Anna Quindlen in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor Kevin Bacon in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Robert Knepper in 1959 (age 64)-- Country singer Toby Keith in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Rocky Carroll in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Michael Weatherly in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor Billy Crudup in 1968 (age 55)-- Singer Beck Hansen in 1970 (age 53)-- Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Alfredo Narciso in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Milo Ventimiglia in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Lance Gross in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Sophia Bush in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Jake McDorman in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Jamie Blackley in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor\/singer Maya Hawke in 1998 (age 25)-- Actor\/singer Jaden Smith in 1998 (age 25)