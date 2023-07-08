Alias alum Jennifer Garner will once again play the assassin Elektra in the upcoming movie, Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds.

Production is currently underway on the project, which is a sequel to 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2.

Garner played the Marvel character in 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra.

Elodie Yung played Elektra in Netflix's Daredevil series, which ran 2015-18.

Deadpool 3 marks a reunion for Garner, Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who all worked together on the 2022 Netflix movie, The Adam Project.

Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, as well.

Reynolds, Levy, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Zeb Wells penned the screenplay for the action-comedy.