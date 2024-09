Morgan Wallen led the field with seven when Country Music Association Award nominations were announced Monday.

Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton followed with five nominations, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson earned four nods each.

Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves are up for three prizes apiece.

Winners are to be announced at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20.

The ceremony will air live on ABC and next day on Hulu.

Competing for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year are Luke Combs , Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton , Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

The nominees for Best Album are Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves; Fathers & Sons by Luke Combs; Higher by Chris Stapleton; Leather by Cody Johnson; and Whitsitt Chapel by Jelly Roll.

Up for Single of the Year are "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey; "Dirt Cheap" by Cody Johnson; "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen; "Watermelon Moonshine" by Lainey Wilson; and "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton.