Back to the Future icon Lea Thompson and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum Kevin Pollak have signed on to star in the family drama film, What If.

Lindsay McKay is helming the movie, which was written by Leanne Melissa Bishop and will co-star Bishop and Aaron Ashmore.

Bishop will play Marley, a woman who realizes in her 40s that she was placed with the wrong family during a hospital mix-up. Thompson and Pollak will play her parents and Ashmore will play an old high school friend who helps her deal with the earth-shattering news and find her biological family.

"We are beyond excited about the talented cast we've assembled. What If is filled with complex, layered characters, and this cast's combined talent and experience are a perfect fit to breathe life into this heartfelt story," producer Michael P. Mason said in a statement Monday.

"These days audiences are yearning for authenticity in their content, there's a real desire globally for films that tell these kinds of universal human stories. Lindsay has such a great instinct with character, we can't wait to see how she works with this incredible cast to bring the script to life."