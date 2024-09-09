Eminem will perform new songs when he opens the MTV Music Video Awards show Wednesday.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), which dropped in July, is the first new album from the 51-year-old rapper since 2020.

He described his latest project as "conceptual," and said the 19 songs were meant to be listened in a specific order for the meaning to shine through.

Tracks include "Tobey" with Big Sean and BabyTron and "Somebody Save Me" with Jelly Roll.

In addition to the opening performance, Eminem is up for eight awards, which include acknowledgment in a brand-new category -- VMAs Most Iconic Performance.

The 15-time Grammy award winner last kicked off the VMAs in 2010.

The VMAs will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, and Katy Perry is the show's Video Vanguard Award winner.

The show premieres Sept. 11.