Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Dick Van Dyke are among the stars who will present Emmy Awards during the 76th annual ceremony.

The show, which premieres Sunday, will be hosted by father-son pair Eugene and Dan Levy.

Selena Gomez, who was recently named a billionaire in a Bloomberg report, is also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

Her Only Murders in the Building costar and fellow presenter Steve Martin is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

Dick Van Dyke, 98, will also present. He won a Daytime Emmy Award earlier this year for Best Guest Performance on a Daytime Drama.

"The diverse lineup of talent represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees," an official press release reads.

The ceremony premieres on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.