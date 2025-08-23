Country music star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, followed by Gunna's The Last Wun at No. 3, MGK's Lost Americana at No. 4 and Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright Kid at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown at No. 6, Justin Bieber's Swag at No. 7, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Babymetal's Metal Forth at No. 9 and SZA's SOS at No. 10.