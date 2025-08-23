MGM+ has renewed The Institute -- starring Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker and Joe Freeman -- for Season 2.

The adaptation of a Stephen King horror story wraps up its first season on Sunday.

Casting for Season 2 will be announced soon, according to the streaming service.

"The Institute has thrilled audiences with its distinctive storytelling and exceptional performances that expertly bring the singular voice of Stephen King to the screen," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.

"We're so happy to be able to continue and expand this chilling journey and dive even deeper into the secrets of The Institute in Season 2."