The adaptation of a Stephen King horror story wraps up its first season on Sunday.
Casting for Season 2 will be announced soon, according to the streaming service.
"The Institute has thrilled audiences with its distinctive storytelling and exceptional performances that expertly bring the singular voice of Stephen King to the screen," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.
"We're so happy to be able to continue and expand this chilling journey and dive even deeper into the secrets of The Institute in Season 2."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.