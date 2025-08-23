The planned second season of the Dexter prequel, Original Sin, has been canceled.

Deadline, Variety and EW.com reported Friday that Showtime's April renewal announcement was reversed.

The show was set in 1990s Miami and starred Patrick Gibson as a younger version of the titular serial killer and Christian Slater as his police detective father Harry.

The news comes as sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection, starring Michael C. Hall and James Remar, is winding down its first season on Showtime and Paramount+. That show is expected to return for a second season.

The network's parent company Paramount recently merged with Skydance, which explains why that show is being prioritized over its prequel.

The original show aired from 2006 to 2013.