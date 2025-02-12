Monty, a giant schnauzer, was named Best in Show at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-year-old black pooch, whose official name is Hearthmore's Wintergreen Mountain, took the top prize at the United States' second-longest continuously held sporting event after winning the working group for the third straight year.

Monty's handler and co-owner, Katie Bernardin, was overcome with emotion upon hearing her animal was anointed top dog on Tuesday night.

"He always tries so hard. I'm just so proud of him," an emotional Bernardin said from the floor at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden. "I always call him my Secretariat because he never stops."

"Puppy did the damn thing, and I'm so proud of him."

Reserve Best in Show went to Bourbon, the whippet.

The iconic dog show returned to Madison Square Garden after five years, with previous shows held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City.

More than 2,500 dogs from all 50 states participated in the 149th annual dog show, which began Saturday, the show said in a release.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Of all U.S. states, California was the most represented with 191 dogs competing followed by Pennsylvania with 178, Florida with 168 and New York with 179.

With 78 dogs, Canada had the most international entries by far, followed by Japan with eight and South Korea with four.