Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663

-- U.S. first lady Louisa Adams in 1775

-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809

-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809

-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880

-- Artist Max Beckmann in 1884

-- Ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881

-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893

-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915

-- Filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli in 1923

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Garagiola in 1926

-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934

-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 89)

-- Writer Judy Blume in 1938 (age 87)

-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Steve Hackett (Genesis) in 1950 (age 75)

-- Musician Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers/Steely Dan) in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 72)

-- TV personality/actor Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Chynna Phillips (Wilson Phillips) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Gucci Mane in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Elle Varner in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 35)