Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663-- U.S. first lady Louisa Adams in 1775-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880-- Artist Max Beckmann in 1884-- Ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915-- Filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli in 1923-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Garagiola in 1926-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 89)-- Writer Judy Blume in 1938 (age 87)-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 80)-- Musician Steve Hackett (Genesis) in 1950 (age 75)-- Musician Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers\/Steely Dan) in 1952 (age 73)-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 72)-- TV personality\/actor Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 69)-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 59)-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 57)-- Musician Chynna Phillips (Wilson Phillips) in 1968 (age 57)-- Musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 46)-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 45)-- Musician Gucci Mane in 1980 (age 45)-- Musician Elle Varner in 1989 (age 36)-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 35)