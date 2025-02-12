Carey, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Oasis, Soundgarden and The White Stripes have all been nominated previously.
Eligibility for the honor occurs 25 years following the musician's debut commercial recording.
Inductees will be announced in April, following a vote by more than 1,200 industry stakeholders.
"These remarkable nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll," said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes in a press release.
