The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees are in, and Mariah Carey and Outkast are among the artists on the list.

Along with Outkast, first-time contenders for induction include Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker Billy Idol , Mana and Phish.

Carey, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Oasis, Soundgarden and The White Stripes have all been nominated previously.

Eligibility for the honor occurs 25 years following the musician's debut commercial recording.

Inductees will be announced in April, following a vote by more than 1,200 industry stakeholders.

"These remarkable nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll," said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes in a press release.

Among the 2024 inductees were Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Big Mama Thornton, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield and Suzanne de Passe.