Paramount+ will release a remastered version of Cameron Crowe's 1983 documentary Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party on March 11.

"The highly anticipated film, restored from its original 16mm source, is an era-defining look at rock & roll that captures Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers as they finish, promote and tour the groundbreaking Long After Dark album, the band's third and final project with legendary producer Jimmy Iovine ," a press release reads.

The documentary will feature 20 minutes of new footage, including commentary from Crowe, live performances, and footage of Petty and the band.

"Once the music got into my body, I mean, I never could think of doing anything else," Petty says in the preview.

Until its one-weekend release in theaters in October 2024, the film was unseen since its 1983 premiere on MTV and had since "become folklore to fans."