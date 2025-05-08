Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning got a 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens on Thursday.

The preview was filmed in "IMAX's exclusive expanded ratio" of 1.90:1, allowing viewers to see more of the action.

The Final Reckoning is an action spy movie starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent for the fictional Impossible Missions Force.

The trailer showcases stunts and fight scenes, including one of Ethan clinging to a biplane, along with explosions and gunfire.

Fans left comments about their excitement Thursday.

"The final chapter of one of the best sagas ever!" one comment reads.

The movie will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week ahead of its theatrical release May 23.