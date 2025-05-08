Apple TV+ released a trailer for upcoming comedy series Stick, which stars Owen Wilson as a former pro golfer who takes a troubled young prodigy under his wing.

The trailer, released Thursday, features Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a former pro whose golfing career came to a premature end 20 years prior to the start of the series.

Cahill loses his job and his marriage, but finds a chance for redemption when he meets 17-year-old Santi (Peter Dager), a talented but unambitious young golfer.

"Stick is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before," the official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Marc Maron, Mariana Trevii±o, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant. Golfers including Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark cameo in the series, as do sports commentators Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman.

Stick is created and showrun by Jason Keller, who executive produces alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Guymon Casady for Entertainment 360.

Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton and Jaffar Mahmood also executive produce.

Stick debuts the first three of its 10-episode first season on June 4, with the remaining episodes streaming on subsequent Wednesdays.