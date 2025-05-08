New Zealand singer Rose is back with new music.

The singer and member of K-pop group Blackpink released the song "Messy" and its music video Thursday.

The song will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who gets back in the driver's seat.

"I'm alive but I can barely breathe," she sings. "With your arms around me, it feels like I'm drowning, if I reach for something I can't keep."

The video opens with the singer walking alone down an empty street, and features clips from the film, including Pitt playing cards.

The soundtrack will also feature Ed Sheeran , Tate McRae, RAYE, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton , Tiesto, Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Madison Beer, Peggy Gou, Don Toliver and Doja Cat, and it will drop June 27 to coincide with the film's theatrical debut.

Rose previously released her first solo album in December and is set to tour with fellow Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo, beginning in July.