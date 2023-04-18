The O.C. and The Hills: New Beginnings alum Mischa Barton is set to guest star in the upcoming "new chapter" of the long-running Australian soap opera, Neighbors.

Barton will play Reece, a mysterious American who arrives in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

Production on the fresh episodes began Monday in Melbourne.

The show is set to premiere this fall in the United States and the United Kingdom on the streaming platform, Amazon Freevee.

Outside those territories, it will be available on Prime Video.

"We are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa's caliber join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter," executive producer James Herbison said in a statement Monday.

"Mischa's character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad."

Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne are expected to reprise their roles in the revival.

The original version ended in June 2022 after 37 seasons and nearly 9,000 episodes.

The series helped launch the careers of Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Chris Hemsworth.