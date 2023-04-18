The Mindy Project and Happy Endings actor Adam Pally has signed on to play Wade Whipple in the Paramount+ live-action series, Knuckles.

"Officer Whipple reporting for whatever," Pally posted on Instagram, along with a media report about his casting in the project.

Luther icon Idris Elba will play the title character in the show, which will take place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 2024's Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Production on Knuckles began earlier this month in London.

"The new live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protege and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.