Adam Pally to co-star with idris Elba in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' spinoff 'Knuckles'
UPI News Service, 04/18/2023
The Mindy Project and Happy Endings actor Adam Pally has signed on to play Wade Whipple in the Paramount+ live-action series, Knuckles.
"Officer Whipple reporting for whatever," Pally posted on Instagram, along with a media report about his casting in the project.
Luther icon Idris Elba will play the title character in the show, which will take place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 2024's Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
Production on Knuckles began earlier this month in London.
"The new live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protege and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.
The cast is set to include Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Rory McCann and Tika Sumpter.
