ABC has announced it renewed its cop drama, The Rookie, for a sixth season.

The show stars Nathan Fillion as the former owner of a Pennsylvania construction company, who joins the Los Angeles Police Department in his 40s after he and his wife get divorced.

"I couldn't be more proud of this show, and I couldn't be happier about coming back for another season," Fillion wrote on Instagram Monday. "I know what I think is going to happen this next season, but you tell me yours!"

Shawn Ashmore, Mekia Cox and Jenna Dewan co-star.

"So excited man," Ashmore commented on Fillion's post.

Dewan simply wrote, "Yessss!" alongside several celebratory emojis.