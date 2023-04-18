ABC has announced it renewed its cop drama, The Rookie, for a sixth season.
The show stars Nathan Fillion as the former owner of a Pennsylvania construction company, who joins the Los Angeles Police Department in his 40s after he and his wife get divorced.
"I couldn't be more proud of this show, and I couldn't be happier about coming back for another season," Fillion wrote on Instagram Monday. "I know what I think is going to happen this next season, but you tell me yours!"
