Warner Bros. and DC released the first teaser for Supergirl on Thursday. The film opens June 26 in theaters.

Scene-stealing Krypto the superdog features prominently, as Supergirl's appearance in Superman confirmed he was her dog. He pees on a headline about Superman's latest rescue in a nuclear reactor explosion.

Blondie's "Call Me" provides the soundtrack to the action as a Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) drinks to her 23rd birthday at an alien bar. Her Superman appearance also explained she visits planets with red suns where she can still get drunk, because her super powers on Earth prevent that.

In a livestreamed panel from CCXP Brazil on Sunday, Alcock, director Craig Gillespie and producer James Gunn discussed the differences between Kara and Clark Kent. On her cousin, Kara says, "He sees the good in everyone and I see the truth."

"Kara doesn't want to be a hero," Alcock said. "I think that what Supergirl represents for young women, especially, is that you can be flawed. You don't have to be perfect in order to come to some sort of internal self-resolution."

After an alien bar fight, Kara meets a survivor of Argo City and flashes back to her time in the Kryptonian refuge where everyone wears white robes. She never wears the blue suit until the last shots of the trailer, but there is plenty of flying and heat vision in her brown trenchcoat and hangover sunglasses.

Gillespie and Gunn confirmed Supergirl takes place entirely in outer space.

"It is a space fantasy," Gunns aid. "She's going in and out of these planets with red planets and yellow planets and Supergirl's powers don't work on a red planet. They're just ordinary human beings and that's where she's comfortable, and she can get drunk there."

Gillespie said the production used eight miles of cable to bring the super battles to life. But, it's not just about where Supergirl has the strongest powers.

"Emotionally where she is in the story dictated a lot of how these fight sequences go," Gillespie said. "So she's in a very angry place, it's gonna be much more like frenetic camera, messy, aggressive kind of camera work. If she's feeling in the zone, so to speak, the camera gets more fluid and goes through that."

The teaser also does not give the title, only the S logo. Everyone knows she's Supergirl, and the hashtag after the logo does say #Supergirl.

Supergirl was also filmed for IMAX like Gunn's Superman was.