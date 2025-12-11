Tony Award-winning actor and filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell is returning to drag this spring for a stint as Mary Lincoln Todd in Broadway's Oh, Mary!

He'll star in the show for 12 weeks starting Feb. 3, donning the iconic bratty curls for a role originated and written by Cole Escola, the show announced Thursday. Escola won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for playing the titular first lady.

The last time Mitchell appeared on Broadway was a decade ago for a Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a musical based on characters created by Mitchell and later turned into a 2001 movie he directed and starred in. The 2014 revival won Mitchell a Special Tony Award.

"Cole Escola and [director] Sam Pinkleton are the wild horses that dragged me back to drag and I couldn't be happier!" Mitchell said in a statement, according to People.

"As the most mature Mary yet, my days are filled with working the StairMaster, mainlining Ozempic and mastering my Brilliant Dialogue. 'Line?!'" the 62-year-old joked.

"Thank you, Cole, may I do you proud mangling your classic."

The role of Todd has been played by a rotating cast of actors, including Tituss Burgess, Betty Gilpin, Hannah Solow, Jinkx Monsoon and the current Mary, Jane Krakowski, whose rune ends Jan. 4.

Pinkleton, who won a Tony for directing the play, said Mitchell's addition to that roster "feels both delicious and somehow inevitable."

"So many of us in the Oh, Mary! universe, myself very much included, wouldn't be where we are without John's work, which reshaped what live performance could look like for generations of tender weirdos," he said. "He's a queer trailblazer, cultural icon, brilliant actor -- and, most importantly for his new role, a giant idiot."

Mitchell most recently appeared on TV in the Apple TV+ crime drama City on Fire and the HBO hit Yellowjackets.