Season 2 of the comedy series Ted is to premiere on Peacock March 5.

Show-runners Seth MacFarlane , Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh released a joint statement about the show Thursday.

"We've made a second season of our show Ted, which we are excited to share with you. The episodes represent the hard work of our fellow writers, gifted actors, and talented crew, including the visual effects team who bring the character of Ted so convincingly to life," the trio said.

"We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family," they added. "On the off-chance the series is not your cup of tea, a great way to get us back is to leave all the episodes playing to completion on multiple devices throughout the house. That'll show us."

MacFarlane voices the titular teddy bear in the 1990s-set show, while Max Burkholder plays his best friend John. Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach play his parents, Matty and Susan.