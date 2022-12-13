Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday. The film opens June 2.

In the trailer, Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) mother (Luna Lauren Velez) talks to her son about becoming a man. A montage shows scenes from Into the Spider-Verse as she expresses concern that he won't take care of himself.

Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) arrives and takes Miles back into the multiverse for more adventure. The trailer showcases different animation styles Miles and Gwen encounter as other Spider-men follow Miles slinging webs.

2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced the multiverse. Miles teamed up with Spider-Men from other universes, including Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), to save his own.

Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Rachel Dratch, Jason Schwartzman, Jorma Taccone and Shea Whigham also lend their voices.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson direct. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham wrote the script.

The film was originally scheduled to open in October. Miller tweeted the delay was taking "more time to make it great."

Another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is due in 2024.