Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
UPI News Service, 12/13/2022
Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday. The film opens June 2.
In the trailer, Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) mother (Luna Lauren Velez) talks to her son about becoming a man. A montage shows scenes from Into the Spider-Verse as she expresses concern that he won't take care of himself.
Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) arrives and takes Miles back into the multiverse for more adventure. The trailer showcases different animation styles Miles and Gwen encounter as other Spider-men follow Miles slinging webs.
2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced the multiverse. Miles teamed up with Spider-Men from other universes, including Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), to save his own.
