MTV has unveiled the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15.Season 14 winner Willow Pill announced the new contestants in a "Meet the Queens" live stream Tuesday.Season 15 will feature 16 new contestants, including the show's first twins. Twins Spice and Sugar will compete for the $200,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.The new season will have a two-part season premiere Jan. 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV. Each episode will be followed by a new edition of the RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked after-show.Series creator RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews will return as judges in Season 15.The Season 15 contestants include:Amethyst from Connecticut, "a mix of pop princess and meme queen"Anetra from Las Vegas, Nev., a stunt queen with "serious taekwondo skills"Aura Mayari from Nashville, Tenn., a TikTok creator known for her makeup transformation set to Beyonce\u0301Irene Dubois from Seattle, Wash., a queen who loves extreme makeup transformationsJax from Queens, N.Y., a stunt queen who was previously a competitive cheerleaderLoosey LaDuca from Connecticut, a drag performerLuxx Noir London from East Orange, N.J., a queen known for her signature sculpted nose makeupMalaysia Babydoll Foxx from Miami, Fla., a professional makeup artistMarcia Marcia Marcia from New York, N.Y., an off-Broadway performerMistress Isabelle Brooks from Houston, Texas., a queen who epitomizes "classic Southern drag"Princess Poppy from San Francisco, Calif., a viral TikTok starRobin Fierce from Connecticut, a singerSalina EsTitties from Los Angeles, a drag performerSasha Colby from Los Angeles, the drag mother of Season 14 contestant Kerri ColbySpice from Los Angeles, a TikTok star and the twin sister of SugarSugar from Los Angeles, a TikTok star and the twin sister of Spice