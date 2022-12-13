'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 to premiere in February
UPI News Service, 12/13/2022
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will return for a second season in February.
Disney+ announced a premiere date for Season 2 of the animated series in a press release Tuesday.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a revival and reboot of The Proud Family, which aired from 2001 to 2005 on the Disney Channel. The series follows teenager Penny Proud as she navigates life at school and with her family.
