The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will return for a second season in February.

Disney+ announced a premiere date for Season 2 of the animated series in a press release Tuesday.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a revival and reboot of The Proud Family, which aired from 2001 to 2005 on the Disney Channel. The series follows teenager Penny Proud as she navigates life at school and with her family.

Kyla Pratt voices Penny in the Disney+ series. The voice cast also features Karen Malina White, Aiden Dodson, Jo Marie Payton, Paula Jai Parker, Tommy Davidson, Soleil Moon Frye and Alisa Reyes.

Season 2 will feature guest stars Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., Holly Robinson Peete and Normani.

The new season will explore such topics as self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is created by Bruce W. Smith, who also executive produces with Ralph Farquhar.

Season 2 premieres Feb. 1, 2023, on Disney+.