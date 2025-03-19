Saturday Night Live announced its next three hosts and musical guests on Wednesday. New episodes air March 29, April 5 and April 12.

Mikey Madison hosts March 29, with musical guest Morgan Wallen. Madison is fresh off her Best Actress Oscar win for Anora and Wallen will be on tour this summer.

Jack Black hosts April 5, the weekend his Minecraft Movie opens in theaters. Musical guests are Elton John & Brandi Carlile.

John and Carlile have an album together releasing April 4.

Jon Hamm returns to host April 12. It will be his fourth time hosting, making him one episode away from the elite "Five-Timers Club." His Apple TV+ show Your Friends and Neighbors premieres April 11.

The musical guest on Hamm's episode is Lizzo. It is also her fourth time performing on the show.