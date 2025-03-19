HBO has announced Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein's first stand-up comedy special.

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life will air on HBO and stream on Max in April, but an exact release date has yet to be announced.

"I'm so excited to do my first special, not on TV but on HB[expletive]O," Goldstein said in a press release.

Goldstein is best known for his roles in Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso and Shrinking. He serves as a producer on both shows, and co-created the latter with Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence.

Goldstein will also star later this year with Imogen Poots in the film All of You, which will debut on Apple TV+.