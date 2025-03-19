Pixar is previewing Elio, an animated film about an 11-year-old boy who goes on an alien adventure as he searches for a sense of belonging.

"Back home, I didn't fit in," says Elio, who is voiced by Yonas Kibreab, in the trailer released Wednesday. "I thought Earth was the problem, but what if it's me?"

"Well, I like you," responds his new alien friend, Glordon, voiced by Remy Edgerly. "And you seem fine to me."

The voice cast also includes Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil and Shirley Henderson.

"The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession," reads an official synopsis. "So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be."

Pixar also released a poster for the film, which shows Elio and Glordon running side by side.

Elio lands in theaters June 20.