"The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession," reads an official synopsis. "So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be."
Pixar also released a poster for the film, which shows Elio and Glordon running side by side.
