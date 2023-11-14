'Migration trailer: Awkwafina voices New York City pigeon
UPI News Service, 11/14/2023
Illumination is giving a glimpse of the new movie Migration.
The studio shared a trailer for the animated film Tuesday featuring the voice of actress and comedian Awkwafina.
Migration is written by The White Lotus creator Mike White and directed by Benjamin Renner.
The film follows Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), Pam (Elizabeth Banks), Dax (Caspar Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal), a family of mallard ducks who attempt to migrate from New England to Jamaica.
The trailer shows the family stop over in New York City, where they meet Chump (Awkwafina), the leader of a pigeon gang.
"As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other -- and themselves -- than they ever imagined," an official synopsis reads.
