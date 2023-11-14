Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon will release a new holiday song.

Fallon, 49, confirmed Monday on The Tonight Show that he will release the song "Wrap Me Up" with Trainor, 29, on Friday.

"Guys, if you know me, you know that I love the holidays and I love holiday music, and if it were up to me, I would listen to 'Jingle Bells' in August," Fallon told the audience.

"I've always wanted to do something with Meghan Trainor," he added. "She's a friend of the show. She's an amazing performer, songwriter. And she said, 'Yeah, I'd be down to do something with you.'"

Fallon said Trainor took his ideas for the song and turned it into "a bop."

"This song is a banger. This song eats. This song slaps," he added. "This song's a Christmas banger."

Fallon had teased "Wrap Me Up" with a video Thursday on Instagram. The clip shows TikTok star Chris Olsen fly from New York City to Trainor's home in Los Angeles to deliver a message from Fallon about the song.

Trainor released her debut holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, in 2020.