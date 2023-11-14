Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new music video.

The 20-year-old singer and actress released a video for her song "Can't Catch Me Now" on Tuesday.

"Can't Catch Me Now" is Rodrigo's song for the upcoming film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The video shows Rodrigo sing and play guitar in a rustic home. The singer later runs out into a field as scenes play of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird.

Rodrigo released a single for "Can't Catch Me Now" earlier this month.

"soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," she previously said.

"Can't Catch Me Now" will appear on the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack, which also features "The Hanging Tree," performed by Zegler.

The soundtrack will be released alongside the film Friday.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. The book is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted as a series of films starring Jennifer Lawrence

Rodrigo released her second studio album, Guts, in September. The singer is nominated for six awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards.