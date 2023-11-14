Olivia Rodrigo shares 'Can't Catch Me Now' music video
UPI News Service, 11/14/2023
Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new music video.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 20-year-old singer and actress released a video for her song "Can't Catch Me Now" on Tuesday.
"Can't Catch Me Now" is Rodrigo's song for the upcoming film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
The video shows Rodrigo sing and play guitar in a rustic home. The singer later runs out into a field as scenes play of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird.
Rodrigo released a single for "Can't Catch Me Now" earlier this month.
"soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," she previously said.
"Can't Catch Me Now" will appear on the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack, which also features "The Hanging Tree," performed by Zegler.
The soundtrack will be released alongside the film Friday.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. The book is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted as a series of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.
Rodrigo released her second studio album, Guts, in September. The singer is nominated for six awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.