Jamie Lynn Spears has joined the cast of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

ITV announced Monday that Spears, an actress, singer and and sister of pop star Britney Spears , will appear as a contestant in Season 23 of the survival reality competition series.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! features a group of celebrity contestants, who live together in extreme conditions and with limited resources. The participants take part in challenges to obtain resources and avoid elimination.

Season 23 will also feature EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, First Dates host Fred Sirieix, columnist Grace Dent, This Morning host Josie Gibson, JLS singer Marvin Humes, YouTube star Nella Rose, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, former politician Nigel Farage and television personality Sam Thompson.

The new season will be filmed in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, with Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to return as hosts.

Spears is known for playing Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 and Noreen Fitzgibbons on Sweet Magnolias. She was previously a contestant in Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Season 23 premieres Sunday on ITV.